George Quarles talks with one of his players on the sidelines. (Photo: WBIR)

The largest domino in George Quarles' exit as Maryville High School's football coach was his longstanding relationship with newly hired Furman coach Clay Hendrix.

Quarles, in a Furman news release Thursday announcing his hiring as associate head coach and tight ends coach, said it was "a dream come true" to work alongside Hendrix, with whom he roomed while serving as a graduate assistant for the Paladins from 1989-90.

Quarles, who informed his team of the move on Tuesday, was a standout wide receiver on Furman's 1988 team that won the FCS national title.

