We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 5

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Gary Rankin, Alcoa

Coach Gary Rankin earned his 400th career win in the Tornadoes' 52-0 win over Pigeon Forge. Rankin has won eight state titles since taking over Alcoa's program in 2006.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Morgan Ernst, Webb

Ernst won Defensive Player of the Week already this season, but showed off his moves at running back Friday. Ernst had 15 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans' 48-27 takedown of Grace Christian.

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Jack Sompayrac, Knoxville Catholic

Perhaps no leader this season will outdo what senior quarterback Sompayrac did Friday. Jack led the Irish from a 21-point deficit to beat Soddy Daisy, 49-48. He tallied four touchdowns in the process over 279 passing yards.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Cam Burden, Sevier County

Freshman quarterback Cam Burden has proven himself to be a gutsy through his first five games as a Smoky Bear, most recently in Sevier County's 41-24 win over South-Doyle Thursday. Burden accouned for 226 passing yards and two touchdowns in the air, while rushing for 168 yards and tallying a touchdown with his legs.

