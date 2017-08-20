Close Friday night high school football Week 1 Maryville beats Catholic in a nailbiter in Derek Hunt's first game as Rebels head coach. WBIR 2:10 PM. EDT August 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Maryville 49, Catholic 42 Oak Ridge 21, Hardin Valley 20 McMinn County 33, McMinn Central 7. Powell 26, Halls 15 Jefferson County 6, Sevier County 3 Morristown West 42, Morristown East 20 Austin-East 28, Gibbs 0 © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories Solar eclipse events in East Tennessee Jul 24, 2017, 5:23 p.m. US comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91 Aug 20, 2017, 2:17 p.m. 4-year-old boy found safe Aug 20, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
