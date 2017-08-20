WBIR
Friday night high school football Week 1

Maryville beats Catholic in a nailbiter in Derek Hunt's first game as Rebels head coach.

WBIR

 

Maryville 49, Catholic 42

 

Oak Ridge 21, Hardin Valley 20


McMinn County 33, McMinn Central 7.

 

Powell 26, Halls 15


Jefferson County 6, Sevier County 3


Morristown West 42, Morristown East 20


 

Austin-East 28, Gibbs 0


 

