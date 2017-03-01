Gatlinburg-Pittman rallies to win region championship, 36-34
Gatlinburg-Pittman trailed Fulton by 10 in the fourth quarter but rallied to take the lead with less than 10 seconds left. The Lady Highlanders take home the region title and home court advantage in sectionals.
WBIR 12:14 AM. EST March 02, 2017
