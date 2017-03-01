Girls basketball region championships 2017

Gatlinburg-Pittman region championship plaque

Gatlinburg-Pittman trailed by ten in the fourth quarter. It looked like Fulton might beat the Lady Highlanders in the region title game for the third straight year.

But, G-P stepped up on the defensive end, forcing a series of turnovers that led to a furious comeback.

Trailing by one with less than 30 seconds left, Qua Hines snagged an errant Fulton pass and chucked it down court to an open Riley Patterson to give Gatlinburg-Pittman the lead for good.

The Lady Highlanders cut down the nets, claiming the Region 2-AA Championship, 36-34.

Oak Ridge ran away with its second straight region 2-AAA title, routing Hardin Valley, 71-42.

"It's no secret, our defense has to start our offense most of the time and when we can press like that and get turnovers and push in transition and we were even able to push in transition on some of their makes too so to get those quick points like that is definitely to our advantage," Oak Ridge head coach Paige Green said.

"My girls, I told them I was so proud of them, they executed the game plan exactly how we coached them yesterday, they paid attention to the scouting report, they played tough, defensively and offensively."

Oneida also took home a region championship, beating Meigs County 61-56 in overtime.

All teams advance to Saturday's sectionals with a trip to state on the line.

