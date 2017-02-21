High school basketball district championships

Catholic pushed its winning streak to 22 games and claimed its first district championship since 2007 with a 70-54 win over CAK on Tuesday night.
CAK had won the previous three District 4-AA titles, beating Catholic in the championship game the last two seasons.
The Irish haven't lost since December 5 at McCallie, their only loss of the season. Brock Jancek led Catholic with 19 points. Jack Sompayrac had 17 and Luke Smith scored 16. Smith, a Mr. Basketball Finalist, was named the district tournament MVP.
Northview Academy took down Cosby in a tight game to win their first ever district title in just their third season as a program.
Jellico rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Wartburg and claim their first district title since 2011.
Fulton won it's second straight district championship, routing Carter, 72-35.
Anthony Gibson led Oak Ridge with 24 points as the Wildcats took home their fifth consecutive district title in a 86-58 win over Powell.
Bearden came back from down 13 points to beat Maryville, 75-70 in the District 4-AAA title game, behind 22 points from tournament MVP Trent Stephney.
