High school basketball district championships

Catholic's Brock Jancek dunks in the fourth quarter of Catholic's district championship victory over CAK.

Catholic pushed its winning streak to 22 games and claimed its first district championship since 2007 with a 70-54 win over CAK on Tuesday night.

CAK had won the previous three District 4-AA titles, beating Catholic in the championship game the last two seasons.

The Irish haven't lost since December 5 at McCallie, their only loss of the season. Brock Jancek led Catholic with 19 points. Jack Sompayrac had 17 and Luke Smith scored 16. Smith, a Mr. Basketball Finalist, was named the district tournament MVP.





Northview Academy took down Cosby in a tight game to win their first ever district title in just their third season as a program.





Jellico rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Wartburg and claim their first district title since 2011.

Fulton won it's second straight district championship, routing Carter, 72-35.

Anthony Gibson led Oak Ridge with 24 points as the Wildcats took home their fifth consecutive district title in a 86-58 win over Powell.

Bearden came back from down 13 points to beat Maryville, 75-70 in the District 4-AAA title game, behind 22 points from tournament MVP Trent Stephney.

