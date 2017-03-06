High school boys basketball sectionals roundup

Monday saw six teams from the PrepXtra coverage are play in the sectional round of high school boys basketball playoffs.

Oak Ridge 90, David Crockett 60

This one escalated quickily. Monster dunks from Tee Higgins, Taijon Jones, and Tyshawn Young were only the finishing touches of an offensive onslaught.

Jones dropped 27 points in his final game at Wildcat Arena, and Higgins contributed 14. Anthony Gibson, MVP of the regional tournament, continued his solid play with 22 points.

"All I can remember is from last year when [the Pioneers] beat us," Higgins said after the game. "I told myself I had to come out and dominate. I told my team, 'We've got to come out and dominate' and that's what we did tonight. We've got to keep working hard playing together as a team like we've been doing lately."

Oak Ridge will play next Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

Knoxville Catholic 73, Grainger 49

The Fighting Irish steam rolled their way to state for the first time since 2006 on the strength of Luke Smith's 35 points. Brock Jancek (17) and Chase Kuerschen (13) also finished in double figures for Catholic.

The Irish improved to 29-1 on the season, having won 26 games in a row.

"We felt like the last two years we came so close and just didn't get the breaks we needed," Coach Mike Hutchens said. "This year we decided it was state tournament or bust. We made our own breaks and we had some luck go our way, in injuries and sickness. This is big for us."

Harriman 86, Cosby 47

Harriman ran away with the Class A sectional game in front a full house at Pickell Gymnasium. The Blue Devils head to state for the first time since 2010.

Grace Christian 64, Hampton 63

After the ten most intense seconds in school history, the Rams held on to win the game by a hair.

Final: Hampton falls 64-63 to Grace Christian after a frantic final 10 seconds.

Bearden 86, Science Hill 57

Sophomore Quez Glover caught fire and scored 26 points. Trent Stephney was right behind him with 25 as the Bulldogs punched their ticket to Murfreesboro.

Bearden 86 Science Hill 57

Sullivan East 73, CAK 50

The Warriors led after one quarter and were down by just three at the half, but things got out of hand in the final two quarters. Sullivan East goes dancing.

