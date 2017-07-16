HSFB Preview: Fulton Falcons

The Fulton Falcons had a slightly disappointing regular season in 2016 by their standards.

Their 6-4 mark left something to be desired. But the postseason breathed new life into the Falcons; the team scored more than 100 points to beat both Sullivan East and Knoxville Catholic in the first two rounds.

The 2017 season will see the Falcons seeking revenge against the team that wiped them out of the state quarterfinals a year ago; the rival Central Bobcats.

Fulton jumps up a class this year, which means newer, tougher opponents on the schedule. The team travels to Maryville on September 22 after a back-and-forth, weather-delayed game just a year ago. Other new opponents include Campbell County, Clinton and Oak Ridge.

