HSFB Preview: Hardin Valley

In its short history, Hardin Valley Academy has never really been a football powerhouse.

But the Hawks had the best season in program history in 2016, going 9-4. The team advanced all the way to the 6A quarterfinals.

Coach Wes Jones hopes to use it as a springboard for 2017.

"Last year was a great year," Jones said. "I think it gave us confidence that we are capab;e of doing great things at Hardin Valley, and made us understand how important it is to get yourself prepared for the long run through the season.

"Our kids coming back this year have approached it with the mindset that we can be successful and have worked really hard to get there,," Jones said.

The Hawks open their season on the road at Oak Ridge. They play the Wildcats Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

© 2017 WBIR.COM