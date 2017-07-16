HSFB Preview: West Rebels

The West Rebels start a new era under coach Lamar Brown.

Brown used to serve as head coach at Morristown West. He's revamped everything the Rebels do - the workouts, the playbook, everything. Brown says the transition is going smoothly, and he has the pieces on his roster to have a winning season.

West got off to a 4-1 start under Jeff Harig in 2016, but dropped the final five games of the season to miss the playoffs.

The 2017 schedule does the Rebels no favors. It includes road games at Oak Ridge and Fulton.

The Rebels kick off their season Saturday, August 19 when they host the Bearden Bulldogs.

