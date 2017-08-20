WBIR
HSFB Week 1 Saturday night highlights

The Bulldogs won their season opener Saturday.

WBIR 2:09 PM. EDT August 20, 2017

Northview Academy 35, Chuckey-Doak 0



 

Pigeon Forge 33, West Greene 12



 

Bearden 17, West 3


