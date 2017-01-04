WBIR
Inside Oak Ridge Wildcats basketball

The Wildcats are 13-2 to start the new year. We go inside the program to see how Oak Ridge keeps rolling.

WBIR 7:25 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Oak Ridge has been one of the best basketball programs in the area for the last several years. The Wildcats have reached the state tournament in three of the last four seasons and hasn't lost to a team from the state of Tennessee yet this season.

In the video above we give you an inside look at the program, taking you into the locker room and putting a mic on head coach Aaron Green for the Wildcats game against Karns.


