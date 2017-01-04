Inside Oak Ridge Wildcats basketball

Inside the Oak Ridge basketball locker room. (Photo: WBIR)

Oak Ridge has been one of the best basketball programs in the area for the last several years. The Wildcats have reached the state tournament in three of the last four seasons and hasn't lost to a team from the state of Tennessee yet this season.

In the video above we give you an inside look at the program, taking you into the locker room and putting a mic on head coach Aaron Green for the Wildcats game against Karns.