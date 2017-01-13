Inside the huddle and locker room for Maryville-Alcoa nailbiter

WBIR mic'd up coaches Mark Eldridge and Joel Kirk for Thursday's rivalry matchup between Alcoa and Maryville. The Rebels won 77-75 on two free throws with less than four seconds left.

WBIR 7:07 PM. EST January 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories