Kimble's late free throws lift Maryville over rival Alcoa, 77-75

Maryville's Davon Kimble about to shoot a free throw in the final seconds of the Rebels 77-75 win over rival Alcoa. (Photo: WBIR)

ALCOA, TENN. - Maryville's Davon Kimble sliced to the hoop and drew a foul with 3.8 seconds left in a tie game against the Rebels biggest rival Alcoa on Thursday night.

During a timeout just before a pair of crucial free throws, Kimble's coach Mark Eldridge had a simple question for him.

"You'll make this, right?"

Kimble shook his head yes.

"You make it, they miss it, go hug a cheerleader," Eldridge told him.

Kimble sank both free throws, Alcoa missed a last second heave and the Rebels came away with a thrilling 77-75 win on their rival's home court.

The Rebels move to 12-2 on the season.

The loss was Alcoa's fourth in a row, dropping the Tornadoes to 10-6.

