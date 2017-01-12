Kimble's late free throws lift Maryville over rival Alcoa, 77-75

ALCOA, TENN. - Maryville's Davon Kimble sliced to the hoop and drew a foul with 3.8 seconds left in a tie game against the Rebels biggest rival Alcoa on Thursday night.
During a timeout just before a pair of crucial free throws, Kimble's coach Mark Eldridge had a simple question for him.
"You'll make this, right?"
Kimble shook his head yes.
"You make it, they miss it, go hug a cheerleader," Eldridge told him.
Kimble sank both free throws, Alcoa missed a last second heave and the Rebels came away with a thrilling 77-75 win on their rival's home court.
The Rebels move to 12-2 on the season.
The loss was Alcoa's fourth in a row, dropping the Tornadoes to 10-6.
