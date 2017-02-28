Oak Ridge, Bearden boys advance to region championship

Oak Ridge is headed to the region championship for the fifth straight year after beating Maryville in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats' opponent will be Bearden, who beat Powell 71-65 on Tuesday night. Trent Stephney had 22 points for the Bulldogs, who are moving on to the region championship for the first time since 2011, when they reached the state title game.

In Region 2-AA, CAK and Catholic will square off for the championship in a rematch of the District 4-AA title game. The game will take place Thursday night at Austin-East.

All teams in region championships will advance to the sectional round with a chance to reach the state tournament.

In Region 2-A Harriman narrowly defeated Meigs County, 50-49 to force a rematch of the district championship game against Grace Christian.

