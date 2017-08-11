WBIR
PrepXtra: Alcoa's Tykee Ogle-Kellogg suspended for senior season

Dave Link , WBIR 9:29 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg’s football career at Alcoa is over.

Coach Gary Rankin said the senior wide receiver is suspended for the rest of the season for violation of team rules.

