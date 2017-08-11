Close PrepXtra: Alcoa's Tykee Ogle-Kellogg suspended for senior season Dave Link , WBIR 9:29 PM. EDT August 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Tykee Ogle-Kellogg’s football career at Alcoa is over.Coach Gary Rankin said the senior wide receiver is suspended for the rest of the season for violation of team rules.CONTINUE READING AT PREPXTRA © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories 911 call tells amazing rescue of AL couple trapped… Aug 11, 2017, 6:31 p.m. TWRA investigating viral video of nuisance black bear Aug 11, 2017, 6:52 p.m. Businesses scramble to order more eclipse glasses Aug 11, 2017, 8:06 p.m.
