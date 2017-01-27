PrepXtra: Blanken, Patterson voted players of week

Morristown East's Hunter Blanken and Gatlinburg-Pittman's Rylie Patterson were voted the PrepXtra Players of the Week.

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra

Two revenge games, including a showdown with a Class A power.

Rylie Patterson's production was more than enough last week to continue Gatilinburg-Pittman High School's pace during the second half of the girls basketball season.

Patterson, a senior guard, averaged 21 points in wins over Northview Academy (18 points), Chuckey-Doak (20) and South Greene (25), the defending Class A state champion. Her efforts helped the Highlanders (15-4) avenge early season losses to Northview (40-38) and South Greene (68-63) and also caught the attention of online readers, who voted her PrepXtra girls basketball player of the week.

Patterson accrued 15,162 of 24,390 online votes (62.16 percent) in the girls poll. Morristown East's Hunter Blanken, a senior guard who averaged 19 points in wins over Cocke County, Hardin Valley and Jefferson County, was the boys winner with 1,702 of 4,782 votes (35.59 percent).

CONTINUE READING AT PREPXTRA

(© 2017 WBIR)