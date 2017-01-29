WBIR
PrepXtra: Familiar feel for Central's Isaac Buell at Virginia

Central beats Marshall County in semifinals

WBIR 4:16 AM. EST January 30, 2017

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra

Isaac Buell isn't looking for a culture change in college. Not in football, at least.

The all-state defensive end from Central High School committed to Virginia on Saturday, announcing the news on his Twitter account.

"I really like coach (Bronco) Mendenhall," Buell said. "I like everything he’s trying to teach. His motto is 'everything’s earned, not given.' That’s very reminiscent of (Central coach Bryson Rosser) to me. That’s what I’m used to."

