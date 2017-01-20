PrepXtra: Jim Gaylor to serve as adviser for Clinton football

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra

Jim Gaylor is rekindling his passion for high school football while still enjoying the perks of retirement travel.

Gaylor, the longtime former Maryville defensive coordinator who helped the Rebels achieve unprecedented championship success, has been hired at Clinton as a part-time assistant/adviser on new coach Randy McKamey's staff. The move reunites Gaylor, 60, with the program he coached to a state runner-up finish in 1992.

"After Coach McKamey called, I thought about it and wanted to help out in some way," Gaylor said. "I told him I do not want to be a full-time coach.

