PrepXtra: Skyler Merrell honored for courage in wake of brothers' death

Gibbs football player Skyler Merrell was in a car accident in February 2016 that left him seriously injured. He was riding with his friend and his two brothers. Skyler's brothers didn't survive. He returned to the football field in the fall, starting on t

WBIR 2:38 AM. EST January 19, 2017

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra

Family and football are shelters for Gibbs High School's Skyler Merrell.

Merrell, a junior offensive lineman, was amongst both on Wednesday night while being presented the Eddie Courtney Courage Award, given annually during the PrepXtra football banquet inside Neyland Stadium's Wolf-Kaplan Center.

The award, named after Farragut coach and cancer survivor Eddie Courtney, honors players and coaches who exemplify courage in the face of daunting obstacles.

