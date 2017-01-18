PrepXtra: Skyler Merrell honored for courage in wake of brothers' death

Farragut head coach Eddie Courtney presents the courage award named in his honor to Gibbs football player Skyler Merrell at the PrepXtra football awards banquet inside the Wolf-Kaplan Center at Neyland Stadium on January 18, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra

Family and football are shelters for Gibbs High School's Skyler Merrell.

Merrell, a junior offensive lineman, was amongst both on Wednesday night while being presented the Eddie Courtney Courage Award, given annually during the PrepXtra football banquet inside Neyland Stadium's Wolf-Kaplan Center.

The award, named after Farragut coach and cancer survivor Eddie Courtney, honors players and coaches who exemplify courage in the face of daunting obstacles.

