PrepXtra: Skyler Merrell honored for courage in wake of brothers' death

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra
Family and football are shelters for Gibbs High School's Skyler Merrell.
Merrell, a junior offensive lineman, was amongst both on Wednesday night while being presented the Eddie Courtney Courage Award, given annually during the PrepXtra football banquet inside Neyland Stadium's Wolf-Kaplan Center.
The award, named after Farragut coach and cancer survivor Eddie Courtney, honors players and coaches who exemplify courage in the face of daunting obstacles.
