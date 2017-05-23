Spring Fling 2017: Tuesday highlights

Teams in the WBIR viewing area went 11-4 on Tuesday at Spring Fling. Farragut soccer was the only area team eliminated (baseball and softball is double elimination).

CAK and Webb boys tennis and Webb, Catholic and Bearden tennis advanced to the state championship match.

Tuesday's scores:

Boys' Tennis

Knoxville Webb 4, St. George's 0

CAK 4, Trinity Christian 3



Girls' Tennis

Knoxville Webb 4, St. George's 0

Knoxville Catholic 4, MTCS 0

Bearden 4, Soddy-Daisy 0





Baseball

CAK 10, Signal Mountain 2

Jefferson Co. 2, Beech 1

Loretto 4, Greenback 0

Murfreesboro Central 1, Pigeon Forge 0





Soccer

Greeneville 4, Jackson Christian 0

CAK 2, Boyd Buchanan 1



Houston 1, Farragut 0

Softball

McNairy Central 4, Sweetwater 3

CAK 10, Dyersburg 0

Gibbs 8, Coffee Co. 2







