Spring Fling Thursday 5/26/17

Gibbs and Powell softball met for the sixth time this season on Thursday with the Lady Eagles taking the winner's bracket final, 6-2. A two-run homer from freshman Macey Hughes provided the go-ahead run.

Gibbs is in the drivers seat in Class AAA and will have two opportunities to win one game to take the state title.

The Lady Eagles have won nine state championships, the last one came in 2012.

Powell will play Henry County at 10 a.m. eastern time with the winner advancing to face Gibbs at four o'clock eastern. That team would have to beat the Lady Eagles twice to win state.

In Class AA softball, CAK survived another day with a 13-1 win over Chattanooga Central. Allison Zimmerman homered and pitched three scoreless innings for the Lady Warriors. CAK will need three wins on Friday to defend its state title. It starts at 10 a.m. eastern time against Creek Wood. The winner faces McNairy Central, needing two wins to take the championship.

King's Academy softball, CAK baseball and Greeneville soccer will also play for state championships on Friday.

