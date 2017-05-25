Spring Fling Thursday: Gibbs, CAK softball win
Gibbs beat Powell in the sixth meeting this season between the district rivals. Both teams are still alive in the double elimination state tournament. CAK softball survived another day with a win and will need three wins on Friday to claim the AA state ti
WBIR 12:04 AM. EDT May 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chris Blue makes it to the top 11 on The Voice
-
Norris Dam water spilled after record rain
-
KCSO investigating pawn shop for theft
-
Chris Blue performs for 2nd 'Voice' live round
-
New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May
-
Historian-in-Chief speaks on Lincoln, Trump
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Park announces synchronous firefly dates
-
Chris Blue sings 'Love and Happiness' on The Voice
-
Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest
More Stories
-
WWII veteran's home destroyed in fireMay 25, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
-
8 p.m. kickoff for Vols' Labor Day season openerMay 25, 2017, 4:53 p.m.
-
World record attempt helps school damaged by wildfireMay 25, 2017, 11:38 p.m.