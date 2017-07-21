Summer Grind: Jellico Blue Devils

2017 Jellico Blue Devils football helmet. (Photo: WBIR)

In four seasons before Dustin Buckner returned to his alma mater, Jellico went 2-38.

"On Friday nights, there's not much going on besides football games so to be able to give the community something to be proud of is huge for me and huge for our kids," Bucker said.

The Blue Devils topped that win total in Buckner's first season as head coach, winning three games. They improved again last year, upping the victory number to four.

"This program means a lot to me because it kind of helped raise me into who I am today and got me interested in the sport of football and trying to be a coach," Buckner said.





The biggest difference during Buckner's tenure?

The weight room.

"Since he's been here, I've gotten a lot stronger. My maxes have gone up quite a bit," senior quarterback Jaden Gibson said.

"This summer has been the best summer we've had as far as kids working out, knowing the right way to work out and give their best effort, so over the past three years just knowing how to be accountable and how to give their best effort for Jellico football," Buckner said.

Gibson will start at quarterback after stepping in for four games last year when the starter was injured.

"I love these guys. I've played with them for quite awhile, ever since middle school so to be able to lead them into senior year and play quarterback, it's pretty awesome," Gibson said.

With the program on stable ground, the Blue Devils have their sights set on hosting a playoff game.

