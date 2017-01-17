Tee Higgins talks Dabo visit

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sources: Fulmer a 'prime candidate' for AD
-
Investigation continues into family's murder
-
'Food Stamp bill' prompting conversations
-
Fire Donna's Old Town Café in Madisonville
-
KPD investigates man found dead in car
-
More cars recalled for Takata air bags
-
Randy Boyd considering run for governor
-
Madisonville fire damages historic building
-
Memorial grows around deadly crash site
-
Lady Vols knock off No.6 Notre Dame
More Stories
-
Items, volunteers still needed in Sevier Co.Jan 17, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
Former sheriff talks about DC trip, US marshal postJan 17, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
-
KY mom charged with murdering husband & daughtersJan 14, 2017, 3:12 a.m.