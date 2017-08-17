Close Thursday night high school football Week 1 Alcoa pulls away in the second half to beat Grace in the first game of the season. 2017 Week 1 WBIR 1:04 AM. EDT August 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Alcoa 30, Grace Christian 14. Anderson County 55, Carter 27. Sunbright 34, Sale Creek 7. Central 33, Tennessee 19. © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories TDOT preparing for massive crowds traveling to view… Aug 17, 2017, 11:36 a.m. After a front moves through Friday morning, drier… Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m. 'They kept very, very strong': Barcelona reacts to… Aug 17, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
