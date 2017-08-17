WBIR
Thursday night high school football Week 1

Alcoa pulls away in the second half to beat Grace in the first game of the season. 2017 Week 1

WBIR 1:04 AM. EDT August 18, 2017

Alcoa 30, Grace Christian 14.

 

Anderson County 55, Carter 27.


Sunbright 34, Sale Creek 7.


 

Central 33, Tennessee 19.

