TSSAA's Spring Fling schedule

TSSAA logo (Photo: File)

The TSSAA's Spring Fling, an Olympic-style festival featuring all five of the high school association's spring sports, begins Monday. All events are scheduled to be held throughout Rutherford County and at Wilson Central in Gladeville.

Here is the sport-by-sport schedule.

BASEBALL

Class AAA

at Siegel High

Tuesday: Brentwood (26-10) vs. Munford (21-16), 4 p.m.; Blackman (28-10) vs. Dobyns-Bennett (28-11), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Brentwood-Munford loser vs. Blackman-Dobyns-Bennett loser, 10 a.m.; Brentwood-Munford winner vs. Blackman-Dobyns-Bennett winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.

at Oakland High

Tuesday: Beech (31-9) vs. Jefferson Co., 4 p.m.; Stewarts Creek (30-8) vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Beech-Jefferson Co. loser vs. Stewarts Creek-Houston loser, 10 a.m.; Beech-Jefferson Co. winner vs. Stewarts Creek-Houston winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.

at MTSU

Friday: Championship, 5 p.m.

Class AA

at Smyrna High

Tuesday: CPA (29-8) vs. Covington, 4 p.m.; Pigeon Forge (31-7) vs. Central Magnet (30-11), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: CPA-Covington loser vs. Pigeon Forge-Central Magnet loser, 10 a.m.; CPA-Covington winner vs. Pigeon Forge-Central Magnet winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.

at Blackman High

Tuesday: CAK (35-5) vs. Signal Mountain (29-9), 4 p.m.; Spring Hill vs. Lexington, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: CAK-Signal Mountain loser vs. Spring Hill-Lexington loser, 10 a.m.; CAK-Signal Mountain winner vs. Spring Hill-Lexington winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.

at MTSU

Friday: Championship, 2 p.m.

Class A

at Middle Tennessee Christian School

Tuesday: Goodpasture (32-5) vs. Peabody (30-4), 4 p.m.; North Greene (22-4) vs. Summertown (23-12), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Goodpasture-Peabody loser vs. North Greene-Summertown loser, 10 a.m.; Goodpasture-Peabody winner vs. North Greene-Summertown winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.

at Riverdale

Tuesday: Greenback (27-7) vs. Loretto (31-3), 4 p.m.; Gordonsville vs. Huntingdon (27-6), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Greenback-Loretto loser vs. Gordonsville-Huntingdon loser, 10 a.m.; Greenback-Loretto winner vs. Gordonsville-Huntindon winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.

at MTSU

Friday: Championship, 11 a.m.

