TSSAA's Spring Fling schedule

The TSSAA's Spring Fling, an Olympic-style festival featuring all five of the high school association's spring sports, begins Monday. All events are scheduled to be held throughout Rutherford County and at Wilson Central in Gladeville.
Here is the sport-by-sport schedule.
BASEBALL
Class AAA
at Siegel High
Tuesday: Brentwood (26-10) vs. Munford (21-16), 4 p.m.; Blackman (28-10) vs. Dobyns-Bennett (28-11), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Brentwood-Munford loser vs. Blackman-Dobyns-Bennett loser, 10 a.m.; Brentwood-Munford winner vs. Blackman-Dobyns-Bennett winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.
at Oakland High
Tuesday: Beech (31-9) vs. Jefferson Co., 4 p.m.; Stewarts Creek (30-8) vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Beech-Jefferson Co. loser vs. Stewarts Creek-Houston loser, 10 a.m.; Beech-Jefferson Co. winner vs. Stewarts Creek-Houston winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.
at MTSU
Friday: Championship, 5 p.m.
Class AA
at Smyrna High
Tuesday: CPA (29-8) vs. Covington, 4 p.m.; Pigeon Forge (31-7) vs. Central Magnet (30-11), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: CPA-Covington loser vs. Pigeon Forge-Central Magnet loser, 10 a.m.; CPA-Covington winner vs. Pigeon Forge-Central Magnet winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.
at Blackman High
Tuesday: CAK (35-5) vs. Signal Mountain (29-9), 4 p.m.; Spring Hill vs. Lexington, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: CAK-Signal Mountain loser vs. Spring Hill-Lexington loser, 10 a.m.; CAK-Signal Mountain winner vs. Spring Hill-Lexington winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.
at MTSU
Friday: Championship, 2 p.m.
Class A
at Middle Tennessee Christian School
Tuesday: Goodpasture (32-5) vs. Peabody (30-4), 4 p.m.; North Greene (22-4) vs. Summertown (23-12), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Goodpasture-Peabody loser vs. North Greene-Summertown loser, 10 a.m.; Goodpasture-Peabody winner vs. North Greene-Summertown winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.
at Riverdale
Tuesday: Greenback (27-7) vs. Loretto (31-3), 4 p.m.; Gordonsville vs. Huntingdon (27-6), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Greenback-Loretto loser vs. Gordonsville-Huntingdon loser, 10 a.m.; Greenback-Loretto winner vs. Gordonsville-Huntindon winner, 12:30 p.m.; Losers bracket game, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Bracket final, 2 p.m.; if necessary, 4:30 p.m.
at MTSU
Friday: Championship, 11 a.m.
