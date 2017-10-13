WBIR Helmet Stickers for Week 9

The WBIR 10Sports Helmet Sticker Award. Handed out each week of the high school football season to the top four performers of the night. Watch PrepXtra on Friday nights at 11:15. (Photo: WBIR)

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 9

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Hunter Huff, Halls

Huff racked up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had eight tackles and recovered a blocked punt. The Red Devils beat Gibbs, 28-27.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Eli Stone, Claiborne

Stone was 8-of-14 for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Chuckey-Doak.

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Justin Howard, Northview Academy

Justin Howard is the man. Have you seen the athleticism? The arm? Dude can do it all, and he's been grinding through injuries the last couple of weeks to help push the Cougars into the playoffs.

He helped their cause again Friday, throwing for 168 yards and one touchdown and running for 112 yards on 10 carries and another touchdown in a win over Scott. 280 all-purpose yards is encouraging to see from QB1.

Northview hosts Austin-East at the Coliseum in Kodak next Friday, and I can't wait.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Morgan Ernst, Webb

An Army commit, Ernst made his 500th career tackle for the Spartans Friday. Very fitting for a program that also earned its 400th win in history in Chattanooga. Ernst also rushed for more than 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns. This is his second helmet sticker, which ties him with Coalfield's Parker McKinney for the season high.

© 2017 WBIR.COM