WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 1 2017

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 1

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Isaiah Cobb, Maryville

Cobb scored four touchdowns, including three in second half to help Maryville come from behind to beat Catholic, 49-42. The Rebels trailed 14-0 and 21-7 but rallied to win in Derek Hunt's first game as head coach. Maryville is 149-2 in the regular season since the start of the 2012 season.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: DaShon Bussell, Catholic

The Irish fell just short in an epic battle with Maryville but Bussell really stood out in his first game since transferring from Indiana. Bussell scored three touchdowns and racked up more than 238 total yards on just nine touches.

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Joseph Jones, Cocke County

Jones rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner in a victory over Karns.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Hunter Bunch, Sunbright

Hunter Bunch picked off a pass and recovered a fumble in the Tigers 34-7 win over Sale Creek. He was playing with a heavy heart as his grandfather, a huge Sunbright fan, died in a car accident two weeks ago.

