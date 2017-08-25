WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 2 2017

The WBIR 10Sports Helmet Sticker Award. Handed out each week of the high school football season to the top four performers of the night. Watch PrepXtra on Friday nights at 11:15. (Photo: WBIR)

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 1

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Matthew Warwick, Union County

Warwick scored the only touchdown in the Patriots 6-0 win over Cosby, snapping Union County's 28-game losing streak. The shutout was the Patriots first since 2007.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Bryce Hanley, Greenback

Hanley threw five touchdown passes in the Cherokees' 42-7 win over CAK.

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Seth Crawford, Greeneville

Crawford contributed on both sides of the ball for the Greene Devils, picking off two passes and hauling in two touchdown catches along with 166 receiving yards in the 38-14 win over Morristown West.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Stanton Martin and Dalton Wilson, Anderson County

The Mavericks passing game was on fire for the second straight week. Martin threw for seven touchdowns with five of them going to Wilson. Anderson County has scored 111 points in two games this season.

