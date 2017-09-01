WBIR
WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 3 2017

The WBIR Helmet Stickers for Week 3 went to Parker McKinney, Jonah Duggins, Tyson Bivins and Austin Shuler.

Patrick Murray, WBIR 1:04 AM. EDT September 02, 2017

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners are recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 3

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Austin Shuler, South-Doyle

Austin Shuler was all over the field in South-Doyle's 20-12 win over Gibbs, making big plays on both sides of the ball. He made an incredible one-handed catch in the fourth quarter:

 

 

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Tyson Bivins, Bearden

Bivins returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs 23-0 shutout win over Jefferson County.

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Parker McKinney, Coalfield

McKinney, an Eastern Kentucky commit, had a very efficient game, completing 7-of-9 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Harriman.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Jonah Duggins, Grace Christian

Duggins reeled in six catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams beat Boyd Buchanan, 42-3.

Previous winners:

Week 1

Week 2

