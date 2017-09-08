WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 4 2017

The WBIR 10Sports Helmet Sticker Award. Handed out each week of the high school football season to the top four performers of the night. Watch PrepXtra on Friday nights at 11:15. (Photo: WBIR)

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 2

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Tommy Smith, Maryville

Tommy Smith made perhaps the biggest play in one of the biggest rivalry games in the country. The Rebels trailed Alcoa 24-21 in the fourth quarter and Tornadoes quarterback Walker Russell was about to cross the goalline to make it a two-score game when Smith stripped the ball away from him at the one-yard line. Maryville recovered, scored and won the game 28-24.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Luke DeFur, Hardin Valley

DeFur racked up 16 tackles, three for loss, and a sack in the Hawks 26-7 win over Central.

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Jacob Bunch, Grainger

Bunch rushed for 201 yards, four touchdowns and two two-point conversions as the Grizzlies beat Scott 38-21.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Devin Yarborough, Farragut

Yarborough returned an interception 70 yards to the house and helped the Admirals hand Oak Ridge their first shutout loss since 1993. The Wildcats had gone 298 straight games without being held scoreless.

Previous helmet sticker winners:



Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

© 2017 WBIR.COM