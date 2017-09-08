WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 4 2017

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.
Week 2
Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Tommy Smith, Maryville
Tommy Smith made perhaps the biggest play in one of the biggest rivalry games in the country. The Rebels trailed Alcoa 24-21 in the fourth quarter and Tornadoes quarterback Walker Russell was about to cross the goalline to make it a two-score game when Smith stripped the ball away from him at the one-yard line. Maryville recovered, scored and won the game 28-24.
Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Luke DeFur, Hardin Valley
DeFur racked up 16 tackles, three for loss, and a sack in the Hawks 26-7 win over Central.
Luke's Helmet Sticker: Jacob Bunch, Grainger
Bunch rushed for 201 yards, four touchdowns and two two-point conversions as the Grizzlies beat Scott 38-21.
Louis' Helmet Sticker: Devin Yarborough, Farragut
Yarborough returned an interception 70 yards to the house and helped the Admirals hand Oak Ridge their first shutout loss since 1993. The Wildcats had gone 298 straight games without being held scoreless.
Previous helmet sticker winners:
Week 1
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs