WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 6 2017

The WBIR 10Sports Helmet Sticker Award. Handed out each week of the high school football season to the top four performers of the night. Watch PrepXtra on Friday nights at 11:15. (Photo: WBIR)

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 6

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Walker Trusley, Powell

Powell's quarterback went 16-of-20 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the air; eight carries for 50 yards and two rushing touchdowns; and ran for two two-point conversions.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Cody Estep, Grace Christian

Estep led the Rams to their 21-7 win over Greenback with 26 carries for 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Zander Price, Rockwood

Dude was the heart and soul of the Tigers team that beat Harriman Thursday night. His two clutch interceptions essentially sealed the 98th installment of the rivalry in Rockwood's favor. He tacked on more than 100 yards with his legs, too.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Parker McKinney, Coalfield

Parker won a helmet sticker a few weeks ago for his dual-threat awesomeness, so it's no surprise the 6-0 Yellow Jackets' leader gets one again. He was 10-of-14 for 166 passing yards and two airborne touchdowns, and rushed nine times for 79 yards for two more touchdowns. Stud.

