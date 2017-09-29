WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 7 2017

The WBIR 10Sports Helmet Sticker Award. Handed out each week of the high school football season to the top four performers of the night. Watch PrepXtra on Friday nights at 11:15. (Photo: WBIR)

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 6

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Dorian Williamson, Fulton

Dorian Williamson ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and took a punt back for a touchdown in the Falcons' 47-11 win over Carter.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Dawson Houser, Bearden

Houser was taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary hit but he gave a thumbs up to the crowd while he was on the stretcher and we're told he's doing ok.

I would like to thank everyone for all the prayers and thoughts sent my way! Big hits are just a part of the game. I'll be back soon — Dawson Houser (@dhouser19) September 30, 2017

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Kyle Carter, Farragut

Carter scored three rushing touchdowns including the game-winner in a 35-27 region victory over Science Hill. The Admirals have won 19 straight games dating back to last September.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Drew Jordan, Campbell County

Jordan scored the Cougars first three touchdowns, all from the Wildcat formation in a big region win over Powell.

Previous helmet sticker winners:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

© 2017 WBIR.COM