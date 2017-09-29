WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 7 2017

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.
Week 6
Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Dorian Williamson, Fulton
Dorian Williamson ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and took a punt back for a touchdown in the Falcons' 47-11 win over Carter.
Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Dawson Houser, Bearden
Houser was taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary hit but he gave a thumbs up to the crowd while he was on the stretcher and we're told he's doing ok.
Luke's Helmet Sticker: Kyle Carter, Farragut
Carter scored three rushing touchdowns including the game-winner in a 35-27 region victory over Science Hill. The Admirals have won 19 straight games dating back to last September.
Louis' Helmet Sticker: Drew Jordan, Campbell County
Jordan scored the Cougars first three touchdowns, all from the Wildcat formation in a big region win over Powell.
Previous helmet sticker winners:
