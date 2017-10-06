WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 8 2017

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.
Week 6
Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Mason Brang, South-Doyle
Brang accounted for six touchdowns (4 rushing, 2 passing) in the first half of the Cherokees 44-6 win over Halls. South-Doyle takes over first place in Region 2-5A.
Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Brandon Burgess, The King's Academy
Burgess racked up six total touchdowns (4 passing, 2 rushing) in the Lions 58-17 win over Grace Baptist. King's Academy is off to the best start in school history at 6-1.
Luke's Helmet Sticker: Breeden Gilbert, Greenback
Gilbert scored three touchdowns including the game-winner to help the Cherokees topple previously undefeated Coalfield and take the top spot in Region 2-1A.
Louis' Helmet Sticker: Drew Francis, West
Francis returned an interception for a touchdown as the Rebels beat Powell 28-6. West has allowed only one offensive touchdown in its last three games.
