WBIR Helmet Stickers Week 8 2017

The WBIR 10Sports Helmet Sticker Award. Handed out each week of the high school football season to the top four performers of the night. Watch PrepXtra on Friday nights at 11:15. (Photo: WBIR)

We're starting a new tradition at WBIR. Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out four helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "PrepXtra." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Week 6

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Mason Brang, South-Doyle

Brang accounted for six touchdowns (4 rushing, 2 passing) in the first half of the Cherokees 44-6 win over Halls. South-Doyle takes over first place in Region 2-5A.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Brandon Burgess, The King's Academy

Burgess racked up six total touchdowns (4 passing, 2 rushing) in the Lions 58-17 win over Grace Baptist. King's Academy is off to the best start in school history at 6-1.

Luke's Helmet Sticker: Breeden Gilbert, Greenback

Gilbert scored three touchdowns including the game-winner to help the Cherokees topple previously undefeated Coalfield and take the top spot in Region 2-1A.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Drew Francis, West

Francis returned an interception for a touchdown as the Rebels beat Powell 28-6. West has allowed only one offensive touchdown in its last three games.

