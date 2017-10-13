WBIR
Week 9 Prep Football Highlights

The team gives out their helmet stickers to Webb's Morgan Ernst, Northview's Justin Howard, Claiborne's Eli Stone, and Hunter Huff of Halls.

WBIR 12:21 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

Farragut 31, Bearden 14

 

Dobyns-Bennett 36, Hardin Valley 25

 

