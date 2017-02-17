PrepXtra: Bearden's finishing kick too much for HVA

Bearden didn't have a strong start, but finished strong.

After scoring just eight points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs bounced back to beat Hardin Valley 61-51 on Friday and clinch a spot in Tuesday's District 4-AAA title game against No. 8 Maryville, a 68-64 winner over West 68-64.

Bearden rebounded first on the defensive end, limiting the Hawks to just five points in the second quarter. After the intermission, the Bulldogs got their offense going, scoring 19 and 21 points in the third and fourth quarters.

READ MORE AT PREPXTRA: Bearden's finishing kick too much for Hardin Valley

(© 2017 WBIR)