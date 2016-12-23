PrepXtra: Heritage basketball coach under investigation

Heritage High School boys basketball coach Bill Duncan was suspended with pay Wednesday pending an internal investigation by Blount County Schools.

The focus of the investigation was not immediately clear. Assistant coach Neil Leatherwood has been named interim coach.

“I can’t offer you any more information at this point other than this is an ongoing internal investigation and we do not comment on personnel matters,” school system spokeswoman Marla Holbert said Thursday. "He is still being paid."

