PrepXtra: Morristown West's Lamar Brown hired as West football coach

WBIR 1:17 PM. EST January 17, 2017

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra

The timing was right for Lamar Brown to make a move.

Brown, who coached Morristown West High School's football program to three region titles and three state quarterfinal games in nine seasons, told his team Tuesday he had been hired to the same position at Knoxville West. He replaces Jeff Harig, who resigned after two seasons in December after the Rebels fell short of championship expectations and missed the playoffs.

