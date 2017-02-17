PrepXtra: Red-hot Maryville upsets Bearden

The Maryville High School girls basketball team is hot at the right time.

The Lady Rebels clawed back from a double-digit deficit in the second half and came away with a 56-49 victory over No. 4 Bearden in the semifinals of the District 4-AAA tournament on Friday at Hardin Valley Academy.

It is the seventh victory for Maryville in its last eight games and only the second loss for top-seeded Bearden all season - the only other loss coming against Hardin Valley on Jan. 27.

