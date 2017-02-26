Rob Gronkowski picks Kurt Busch to win Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. - Rob Gronkowski told USA TODAY Sports he was picking Kurt Busch to win the Daytona 500 "because he's the man."

Turns out, Gronk has a knack for picking winners. Busch sealed his first-ever win in the Daytona 500, stealing the race from Chase Elliott in the final lap.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and tight end for the New England Patriots was among the celebrities, athletes and dignitaries attending Sunday's race. He was introduced at the drivers meeting and hammed it up with the crowd, taking photos with children and joking with fans.

Gronkowski, who came into the drivers’ meeting tent inside the Daytona International Speedway infield flanked by security, team owners and drivers, appeared to be the most popular among the celebrities in attendance. Actor Keanu Reeves, Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, comedian Bill Burr, four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti and 1967 Daytona 500 winner and racing icon Mario Andretti were among the others in attendance, but when Gronkowski walked in, the tent was abuzz.

Gronkowski also was wearing a Monster Energy T-shirt. Monster sponsors Busch, who drives the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. It also is the new NASCAR Cup Series sponsor.

The Monster Energy girls, who have sparked outrage on social media among some NASCAR fans who don’t believe their tight leather outfits and bustiers belong in what some call a family sport, lined the red carpet, waving and welcoming drivers as they entered.

When Gronkowski was asked later whether he preferred the Monster Energy drink or the girls, he said: “I’m a fan of both of them. I got my own drink, too. I make the girls make my own drink so I get the benefit of both.”

He said he was soaking in the atmosphere around the 59th running of the "Great American Race," the first he has attended.

“It’s a blast. I never really got to tailgate, never really got to run around, so it’s cool to enjoy the atmosphere and see how it really goes down outside the stadium when everyone’s getting prepared for the big event.“

USA TODAY Network