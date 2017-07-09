SEC Media Days Central

Jul 15, 2015; Birmingham, AL, USA; General view of the SEC logo reflected in a mirror during SEC media day at the Wynfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Custom)

This article will be updated throughout the day.

HOOVER, AL

The Tennessee Vols will take part of Day 1 of SEC Media Days on Monday in Hoover, Alabama. Head coach Butch Jones, and players Kendal Vickers, Emmanuel Moseley and Jashon Robertson will represent the team.

The coach and players will begin making the rounds at 3:30 EST.

Tennessee was favored by many to win the SEC East last year, but finished the season with a 9-4 record, including a 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.

There is still much to learn about Team 121. A camp quarterback battle is on the horizon, new assistant coaches are adding their own touch to the team and new leaders have to emerge.

Tennessee will be joined by Arkansas and LSU at SEC Media Days on Monday.

Be sure to stay tuned here, as the article will be updated throughout the day with all the sights and sounds from Hoover.

