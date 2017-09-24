SEC Nation returns to Rocky Top

The Hill and Ayres Hall at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. (Photo: Courtesy University of Tennessee)

KNOXVILLE - SEC Nation announced on Sunday via Twitter that the show is headed to Rocky Top.

Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum will talk shop live from Ayres Hall starting at 10 a.m. and running through noon. Reporter Lauren Sisler will join them.

This will mark the fifth time SEC Nation made its way to Rocky Top.

The Vols will take the field against undefeated Georgia at 3:30 p.m.

