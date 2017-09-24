SEC Nation returns to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE - SEC Nation announced on Sunday via Twitter that the show is headed to Rocky Top.
Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum will talk shop live from Ayres Hall starting at 10 a.m. and running through noon. Reporter Lauren Sisler will join them.
This will mark the fifth time SEC Nation made its way to Rocky Top.
The Vols will take the field against undefeated Georgia at 3:30 p.m.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs