Close See: Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech The Vols are getting ready to kick off their 2017 season against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game. WBIR 7:20 PM. EDT September 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ATLANTA - The Vols are taking on Georgia Tech in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff. © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech live updates Sep. 4, 2017, 6:52 p.m. Gatlinburg and Sevier County respond to NPS Chimney… Aug 31, 2017, 9:59 a.m. See: Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Sep. 4, 2017, 7:07 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs