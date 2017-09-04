WBIR
Close

See: Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

The Vols are getting ready to kick off their 2017 season against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game.

WBIR 7:20 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

ATLANTA - The Vols are taking on Georgia Tech in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff.

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories