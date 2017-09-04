WBIR
Social media reacts to Tennessee's double overtime win against Georgia Tech

The Vols trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter but came back to win 42-41 in double overtime.

Louis Fernandez, WBIR 2:37 AM. EDT September 05, 2017

Tennessee went on a wild ride Monday night en route to the 42-41 double overtime victory. Here are some of the best reactions.

Senior tight end Jakob Johnson took the time to enjoy the confetti. 

 

Lady Vol great Candace Parker was excited for the football team as well.

 

Tennessee punter Trevor Daniel kicked one ball 70-yards down the field, but found time to give a shout out to one of his teammates.

 

 

John Kelly had four touchdowns on the ground. I think people noticed.

 

 

 

 

Walk-on lineman Paul Bain blocked the potential Georgia Tech game-winning field goal.

 

 

 

 

Bain stayed humble through it all.

 

 

The real star of the night, however, was the trash can tagging along on the sideline.

 

Apparently, it's called the "Hunt the Ball" trash can. When players on defense get a turnover, they run over and dunk the ball in the trash can. Apparently, they have to take out the trash.

 

 

One person was such a fan of the concept, they created a Trash Can account.

At last check, Trash Can already had nearly 2,000 followers. Amazing.

But in the excitement of it all, Darrell Taylor, who made the game-saving tackle on Georgia Tech's two-point conversion, let something slip.

 

 

