Social media reacts to Tennessee's double overtime win against Georgia Tech

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones puts the old leather helmet on Volunteers running back John Kelly (4) after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during overtime.

Tennessee went on a wild ride Monday night en route to the 42-41 double overtime victory. Here are some of the best reactions.

Senior tight end Jakob Johnson took the time to enjoy the confetti.

Got to live in the moment. 🌈✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LafVZuw20P — Jakob Johnson #44 (@JohnsonJakob) September 5, 2017

Lady Vol great Candace Parker was excited for the football team as well.

It's great to be a Tennessee volunteer.... * cues rocky top* — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) September 5, 2017

Tennessee punter Trevor Daniel kicked one ball 70-yards down the field, but found time to give a shout out to one of his teammates.

Great team win! Proud to be a vol🍊 Especially proud of @CallawayMarquez — Trevor Daniel (@TrevorDaniel93) September 5, 2017

John Kelly had four touchdowns on the ground. I think people noticed.

John Kelly runs like Liam Neeson tracks down kidnapped people. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 5, 2017

Think RB John Kelly is ready to go? He's the only player on the field with his helmet on during early warmups. Does a little dance, too. pic.twitter.com/G5h5KrtkHa — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) September 4, 2017

We don't deserve John Kelly — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) September 5, 2017

Walk-on lineman Paul Bain blocked the potential Georgia Tech game-winning field goal.

Paul Bain, the walk-on who blocked the last FG, said he works at Champps and on a farm grinding horse meat (???!!!) to pay for school — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 5, 2017

Born in the darkness, now in the spotlight: FG blocker Paul Bain. pic.twitter.com/5H0XpAtFlG — Patrick Brown (@pbrown247) September 5, 2017

He needs a scholarship — Pierce V.F.L✝✝✝✝ (@ShanePi30413661) September 5, 2017

Bain stayed humble through it all.

When God says it's your time, it's your time — Paul Bain (@ThePaulBain97) September 5, 2017

The real star of the night, however, was the trash can tagging along on the sideline.

When Tennessee is on defense, there is a trash can being held up on the sideline.



Do with that what you will. pic.twitter.com/6nhPJ1rIKo — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 5, 2017

Apparently, it's called the "Hunt the Ball" trash can. When players on defense get a turnover, they run over and dunk the ball in the trash can. Apparently, they have to take out the trash.

"What? It's a trash CAN, not a trash CAN'T"--Butch Jones, probably — Matt Brown (@MattSBN) September 5, 2017

One person was such a fan of the concept, they created a Trash Can account.

At last check, Trash Can already had nearly 2,000 followers. Amazing.

But in the excitement of it all, Darrell Taylor, who made the game-saving tackle on Georgia Tech's two-point conversion, let something slip.

Celebrates the victory by declaring "I'm not going to class" 😂 pic.twitter.com/pKnggLRvUU — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) September 5, 2017

