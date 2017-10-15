South Carolina QB consoles Vols' QB Guarantano.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Family grieves death of 18-year-old killed in hit-and-runOct 15, 2017, 11:37 p.m.
-
South Carolina QB reassures Guarantano after Vols' gameOct 15, 2017, 8:28 p.m.
-
Burn permits required across TennesseeOct 15, 2017, 5:45 p.m.