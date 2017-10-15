South Carolina QB reassures Guarantano after Vols' game

A late drive fell short at the goal line as Tennessee lost to South Carolina on Saturday, 15-9.
But a moment of sportsmanship was caught on camera only seconds after the game.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley stepped away to console Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.
Hale McGranahan with SEC Country caught the whole thing on camera. Bentley can be seen running over to Guarantano sitting after the game. Bentley helps Guarantano rise from the ground and gives him a hug.
The video has been retweeted more than 8,000 times.
Sportsmanship, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/AJ2NmAnsM5— Hale McGranahan (@Hale_SECcountry) October 14, 2017
(Video is from the courtesy of Hale McGranahan)
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs