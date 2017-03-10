Sparks inducted into FCA Hall of Champions

Legendary football coach and East Tennessee native Ken Sparks was inducted into the FCA Hall of Champions Friday.

Sparks was unable to attend the ceremony due to health concerns, so his son attended instead and accepted the award. The 73-year-old Sparks has been in hospice care for more than a month now fighting a cancer. Sparks was diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

Sparks coached Carson-Newman to a 338-99-2 record in 37 years as head coach.

Football coaches Bobby Bowden, Tony Dungy and Tom Landry are among the coaches who have received induction into the FCA's Hall of Champions.

