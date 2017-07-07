WBIR
Study ranks UT Athletic Dept. among top 10 for spending

July 07, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee's Athletics Department has been ranked among the top ten spending ones in the country, according to a USA Today study.

The study ranked UT at #8 stating the Vol Athletic Department spent about $128 million in 2015 and 2016. 

The previous year, the university spent $113 million.

Alabama and Texas A&M were the only other SEC schools to spend more.

