Study ranks UT Athletic Dept. among top 10 for spending

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee's Athletics Department has been ranked among the top ten spending ones in the country, according to a USA Today study.

The study ranked UT at #8 stating the Vol Athletic Department spent about $128 million in 2015 and 2016.

The previous year, the university spent $113 million.

Alabama and Texas A&M were the only other SEC schools to spend more.

