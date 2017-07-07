Study ranks UT Athletic Dept. among top 10 for spending

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee's Athletics Department has been ranked among the top ten spending ones in the country, according to a USA Today study.
The study ranked UT at #8 stating the Vol Athletic Department spent about $128 million in 2015 and 2016.
The previous year, the university spent $113 million.
Alabama and Texas A&M were the only other SEC schools to spend more.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs