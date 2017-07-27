WBIR
Close

Summer Grind: Campbell County Cougars

Take a look inside a practice with the Cougars.

Louis Fernandez, WBIR 6:29 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

JACKSBORO - After losing in the first round of the playoffs, Campbell County has some new faces to fill big shoes of past seniors. Get to meet the team and find out what it takes to be a Cougar in the summer heat.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories